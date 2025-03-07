Indonesia seeks alternative funding as USAID freeze delays marine conservation efforts

JAKARTA — A freeze on foreign aid funding from U.S. government agencies, including USAID, has delayed several marine conservation programs in Indonesia, according to senior officials in the world’s largest archipelagic country. The freeze, imposed by President Donald Trump through an executive order signed on his first day in office, put an immediate 90-day suspension on new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds to other countries. For Indonesia, that’s affected collaborative projects that help expand and rehabilitate coral reefs, said Kusdiantoro, the secretary for marine planning at the Indonesian fisheries ministry. “There are a few [projects] whose implementation has been delayed,” Kusdiantoro told Mongabay on Feb. 25 in Jakarta. “For example, the Coral Triangle Initiative [CTI] Secretariat which collaborates with USAID and other funding sources.” Common bluestripe snappers in the Coral Triangle. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Damselfish in the coral reef of Komodo National Park in Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Indonesia’s marine biodiversity plays an important role in the domestic and global supply of seafood. The country is home to some of the most diverse marine life on the planet, especially in its eastern region that falls within the Pacific Coral Triangle, an area renowned for its richness of corals and reef fish. Coral reefs in Indonesia cover an eighth of the total global expanse and are made up of more than 65% of known coral species. But they’ve undergone several widespread coral bleaching events in the past four decades, which in some areas have caused…This article was originally published on Mongabay

