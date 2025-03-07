Initiative sets sights on rewilding three New Zealand islands

Three New Zealand islands will join an international initiative to remove invasive species and restore native wildlife. With the addition of Maukahuka (Auckland) Island, Rakiura (Stewart) Island and Chatham Island, the Island-Ocean Connection Challenge (IOCC) will now have 20 ongoing projects aimed at restoring and rewilding 40 globally significant island-ocean ecosystems by 2030. “New Zealand’s three IOCC island restoration projects will be the largest and most challenging our country has ever attempted,” New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) national eradication manager Stephen Horn told Mongabay by email. He added that each island in the new initiative is 4-15 times larger than the biggest island in the country that has been previously cleared of invasives. “Their scale, remoteness from the mainland, difficult terrain, wild weather, multiple animal pest species, and the presence of human settlements for two of the three islands pose unique challenges,” Horn added. Maukahuka Island is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to more than 500 native plant and animal species, including the endangered Gibson’s albatross (Diomedea antipodensis gibsoni), New Zealand sea lion (Phocarctos hookeri) and a rare penguin, called hoiho (Megadyptes antipodes). But with the introduction of mice, feral cats and pigs, 32 native bird species are no longer present on the island. Rakiura Aotearoa New Zealand’s third-largest island, is also home to the tokoeka or brown kiwi (Apteryx australis) and the critically endangered kākāpō (Strigops habroptilus), the world’s only flightless parrot, among many other unique native species. They are all threatened by rats, feral cats, hedgehogs and possums.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

