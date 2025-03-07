Rich nations fuel global biodiversity loss at ‘disproportionate’ scale, study finds

High-income nations are wiping out wildlife far beyond their own borders by outsourcing their production of food and timber, according to a new study that shows their demand for these commodities fuels 15 times more habitat destruction overseas than at home. Researchers found that wealthy nations account for 13% of global forest habitat loss outside their own territories. The United States alone is linked to 3% of the world’s deforestation outside its borders. Other top contributors include Germany, France, Japan, China and the United Kingdom. “We knew in principle that countries trading with each other should be impacting a lot of species elsewhere. But this was the first time we could actually measure it,” lead author Alex Wiebe, a researcher at Princeton University, U.S., told Mongabay by phone. “We suspected that there would be a lot of outsourced impacts, but we didn’t think it was necessarily going to be that high, especially relative to domestic impacts.” Agricultural expansion drives an estimated 90% of global habitat loss, with particularly severe impacts in megadiverse countries like Brazil and Madagascar. In these regions, every ton of soy, vanilla or beef produced in deforested areas carries a disproportionate cost to wildlife. Researchers analyzed habitat loss for more than 7,500 species of birds, mammals and reptiles between 2001 and 2015, and identified the industries driving it. Among the 404 critically endangered species assessed, 95% lost habitat during this period. One-sixth of that loss was linked to consumption in 24 high-income nations. The destruction wasn’t evenly…This article was originally published on Mongabay

