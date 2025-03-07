Toppled private spacecraft can’t complete Moon mission

Georgina Rannard

Climate and science reporter

A private spacecraft that landed lopsided on the Moon does not have enough power to complete its mission, says the company Intuitive Machines.

Athena touched down on the lunar South Pole shortly after 1730GMT (1230EST) on Thursday, but it later was revealed the craft had landed on its side.

It was supposed to spend 10 days searching for water ice, but the position of its solar panels and the cold temperatures of the rocky region mean it cannot recharge.

Intuitive Machines partnered with US space agency Nasa to explore whether humans can live on the Moon.