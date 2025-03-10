Breast milk contamination exposes Africa’s ‘forever chemicals’ problem

Synthetic chemicals found in a wide range of products, from textiles to food packaging, and now even breast milk, are endangering infants’ lives in Africa, researchers say. Scientists are still investigating exactly how these “forever chemicals” affect babies, but there’s reason to worry, according to David Koli Essumang, co-author of a study conducted in Ghana. “These chemicals accumulate [in the body]. So, if newborns are exposed to them right from birth, as they grow up, the impacts can manifest,” says Essumang, a professor of environmental chemistry at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. The chemicals, also known as Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are notoriously resistant to degradation, hence their reputation for persisting “forever.” They’ve shown up on every continent on Earth, including the Antarctica, and pose a serious threat to humans and wildlife. The world over, new mothers are advised to breastfeed because mother’s milk is hailed as the best baby food. But research from African countries shows that even breastfed babies can’t escape the forever chemicals. A team of researchers found these synthetic chemicals in breast milk samples from women in Ghana. Breast milk is made up of water and nutrients extracted from the bloodstream. PFAS compounds present in the mother’s bloodstream can pass into her breast milk. Pick up truck carrying plastic bottles in Lagos, Nigeria. Image courtesy of Koutchika Lihouenou Gaspard via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). PFAS exposure has been linked to liver damage, thyroid diseases and even cancer. These compounds can interfere with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

