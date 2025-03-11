A bird last seen by Darwin 190 years ago reappears on a Galápagos island

The Galápagos rail, a small, black, ground bird, hadn’t been seen on Floreana Island in the Galápagos since 1835, when Charles Darwin first described it. That changed recently when researchers monitoring birds on Floreana recorded the rail at three different locations. These new sightings after 190 years are likely the result of efforts to eradicate invasive species on the island. The Galápagos rail (Laterallus spilonota) is a largely flightless bird and as such is particularly vulnerable to predation. The bird is found on several of the Galápagos islands, where Darwin developed his theory of natural selection. But on Floreana, the rail wasn’t seen again after Darwin’s initial visit. Invasive species like rats and cats that can eat bird eggs and adults were, however, on the rise. “Potentially some of the species like the rodents came with pirates, with some of the people that settled on the island, and even potentially when Darwin came,” Paula Castaño, native species manager with the NGO Island Conservation, told Mongabay in a video call. Invasive species on Floreana have caused the extirpation of many native species, including several bird species and giant tortoises. To improve conditions so native animals can return, a team including Island Conservation and the Charles Darwin Foundation began a campaign to eradicate rats using toxic chemicals. Castaño said they took special care to protect native species that might be at risk of exposure to the poison, especially birds of prey that could eat poisoned rats. For instance, to mitigate risk to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

