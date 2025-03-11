Chitwan city using Indo-Nepal wildlife corridor for waste dump

CHITWAN, Nepal — One of Nepal’s biggest cities on the northwestern fringes of Chitwan National Park has been dumping its municipal waste in a forest that serves as an international wildlife corridor, by relying on falsified environmental safeguard documents submitted 15 years ago, a Mongabay investigation has found. Bharatpur Metropolitan City claims it has legal rights to use the land in Jaldevi forest, part of the Barandabhar corridor, as a landfill. However, a Mongabay investigation has found that the city lied about the status of trees and ignored the importance of the corridor in its 2010 report to avoid scrutiny from forest officials. An initial environmental examination (IEE) report, submitted by the city in 2010 to the then-Ministry of Local Government (now the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration) stated that the proposed site covered approximately 9.9 hectares (24.4 acres) of land, which had remained barren for a long time, and, “There is no problem of losing of trees during the construction and operation of the land fill site.” However, a recent site visit by Mongabay contradicts these claims. The proposed area is home to more than 2,000 trees and shrubs, including slow-growing species such as sal (Shorea robusta), which take decades to mature. Mongabay also found that the local divisional forest office had already marked these trees for felling even without orders from the federal forest department to do so. For the last four months, around 40 truckloads (approximately 80 tons) of waste are being dumped in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

