Global “Honors” for Environmental Journalism (cartoon)

Dom Philips, Bruno Periera, Mukesh Chandrakar, Chhoeung Chheng — these are just a few environmental journalists among many who have been killed while doing exactly that: environmental reporting. Mongabay’s own Gerald Flynn was recently barred from Cambodia on January 5th, 2025, despite having a valid visa and work permit. Flynn’s deportation appears to be retaliation for his journalistic work, particularly his reporting on environmental issues and his involvement in a France24 documentary critical of Cambodia’s carbon offsetting efforts. UNESCO’s World Press Freedom Day report from 2024 reveals that 70% of environment journalists have faced attacks for their work. Statement on Mongabay journalist Gerald Flynn’s blacklisting from Cambodia following his reporting on illegal loggingThis article was originally published on Mongabay