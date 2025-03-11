Sri Lanka calls for five-minute surveys to identify crop-raiding animals

COLOMBO — In December 2024, Sri Lanka’s newly appointed minister of agriculture K. D. Lalkantha told the Parliament that farmers should have the right to take action against crop-raiding wild animals. His comments drew backlash, particularly from environmentalists who termed the minister’s remarks harmful and an invitation to kill wildlife at will. While opinions remain divided on the efficacy of taking such a course of action amidst growing crop raids by wildlife, the long-standing problem needs to be addressed. Amid calls for an urgent solution, the new administration formed a 15-member committee and called for public responses to solving the issue of crop-raiding pests. The first snag the committee ran into is the lack of population data of these wild animals, a key challenge to seeking a solution. Based on the committee’s recommendations, an island-wide citizen-assisted count of crop-raiding animals is set for Mar. 15 at 8 a.m., lasting just five minutes. Due to limited labor, authorities are urging citizens to record sightings of wild animals from their farmlands, home gardens or workplaces within the allotted five minutes. The survey will use the ‘point count’ methodology, chosen after an unpublished pilot study found 8 a.m. to be an active period for many species, explains Lasantha Sandika, director of Sri Lanka’s Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute (HARTI). A 2022 unpublished HARTI study estimates that wild animals caused crop losses of 144,989 metric tons of produce and 93 million coconuts, amounting to 30.2 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($87.5 million). The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

