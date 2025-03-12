Green scheme closure a ‘shattering blow’ to farms, says union

Farmers may turn their backs on environmental work for more intensive food production after the government suddenly closed a green funding scheme, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has warned.

The Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), which pays farmers in England to manage land to protect soil, restore hedgerows and boost nature recovery, was a key part of the post-Brexit payment scheme that replaced EU subsidies.

The government said SFI had been a success, with 37,000 funding agreements agreed, but it would not accept any new applications. No replacement has been announced.

Tom Bradshaw, NFU president, said that it was “another shattering blow to English farms”.