Lunar eclipse to grace pre-dawn sky in the UK

Early-rising UK stargazers are in for a celestial treat later this week as a partial lunar eclipse takes place just before dawn on Friday.

Earth will cast its shadow over the Moon. Unlike in other parts of the world, the eclipse in the UK will only be partial but still a dramatic spectacle, weather permitting.

As the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow, it will gradually darken before turning a dusky red, resulting in a stunning “blood moon”.

The last total lunar eclipse in the UK occurred in 2022.

When is the lunar eclipse?