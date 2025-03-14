A Cameroon stadium spurs one community’s fight over ancestral lands

OLEMBÉ, Cameroon — About 10 kilometers (6.3 miles) north of the Cameroon capital of Yaoundé, local members of the Yanda community say the construction of a stadium has resulted in the clearing of their ancestral forest, depriving roughly 600 people — 52 families — of their land and their means of livelihood. Announced as a major project to modernize Cameroon’s sports infrastructure, the Yanda say the construction quickly turned into a tragedy for their community. The forest, once a source of food for the Yanda people, was razed to the ground, locals say, wiping out their cultural and economic landmarks. A decade later, the people are still awaiting payment from the government, which they say should total 3 billion CAF francs (nearly $5 million today) in compensation for the loss of almost 150 hectares (370 acres). Now, as the Paul Biya Omnisports Stadium struggles to fulfill its economic promises and runs on empty, members of the Yanda community continue to clamor for what they view is long overdue justice. The Yanda are among more than 250 traditional ethnic groups and subgroups in Cameroon. The community had been settled in Olembé for generations, living in harmony with their environment. Their forest, which was not known by any formal name, provided them with most everything they needed: food, natural remedies and a culturally significant living space. Among the plant species essential to their daily lives were the iroko (Milicia excelsa), moabi (Baillonella toxisperma Pierre) and sapele (Meliaceae), trees precious for their medicinal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

