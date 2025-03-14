In pictures: Stargazers marvel at ‘blood moon’ amid lunar eclipse

Early-rising stargazers in the UK woke up to a lunar eclipse just before dawn on Friday.

The eclipse was partial for most of the UK, with the Earth’s shadow only covering part of the Moon.

But some western areas of the UK, as well as the Americas and some Pacific islands, saw a total lunar eclipse. It is the first since May 2022, when the Moon turned completely red.

A stunning “blood Moon” was created as the Moon moved into Earth’s shadow, gradually darkening before turning a dusky red.