In pictures: Stargazers marvel at ‘blood moon’ amid lunar eclipse

Early-rising stargazers in the UK woke up to a lunar eclipse just before dawn on Friday.
The eclipse was partial for most of the UK, with the Earth’s shadow only covering part of the Moon.
But some western areas of the UK, as well as the Americas and some Pacific islands, saw a total lunar eclipse. It is the first since May 2022, when the Moon turned completely red.
A stunning “blood Moon” was created as the Moon moved into Earth’s shadow, gradually darkening before turning a dusky red.
Stargazers around the world caught the first sign of the lunar event, which began at 05:09 GMT, on a livestream run by LA’s Griffith Observatory.
A lunar eclipse happens when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on the Moon’s surface.
Kathleen Maitland caught a glimpse of the spectacle while stargazing at Pagham Harbour in West Sussex.
“You’ve got the sun coming up behind, then this Moon going into a sliver and turning red,” she told the BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.
“It was amazing to watch.”
A lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes through the outer region of Earth’s shadow, called the penumbra.
A total lunar eclipse requires the Earth to obscure the light from