Scientists at Antarctic base rocked by alleged assault

From BBC

A group of scientists due to work together for months at a remote Antarctic research station has been rocked after a member of the team was accused of assault.

About 10 researchers typically stay at the South African-run base, which sits about 170km (about 105 miles) from the edge of the ice shelf and is difficult to reach.

But a spokesperson for the South African government told the BBC “there was an assault” at the station, following earlier allegations of inappropriate behaviour from inside the camp.

In a further message seen by the BBC, the South African environment ministry said it was responding to the concerns with “utmost urgency”.