Scientists at Antarctic base rocked by alleged assault

From BBC
A group of scientists due to work together for months at a remote Antarctic research station has been rocked after a member of the team was accused of assault.
About 10 researchers typically stay at the South African-run base, which sits about 170km (about 105 miles) from the edge of the ice shelf and is difficult to reach.
But a spokesperson for the South African government told the BBC “there was an assault” at the station, following earlier allegations of inappropriate behaviour from inside the camp.
In a further message seen by the BBC, the South African environment ministry said it was responding to the concerns with “utmost urgency”.
South Africa’s Sunday Times, which was first to report the story, said members of the team had pleaded to be rescued.
The ministry also said that those in the team had been subject to “a number of evaluations that include background checks, reference checks, medical assessment as well as a psychometric evaluation by qualified professionals”, which all members had cleared.
The Sanae IV research base is located more than 4,000km from mainland South Africa and harsh weather conditions mean scientists can be cut off there for much of the year.
The current team were expected to be at the Sanae IV base until December.
South African research expeditions have been taking place since 1959. The team to the Sanae IV base typically comprises a doctor, two mechanics, three engineers, a meteorological technician and a couple of physicians.
These expeditions, with harsh weather conditions mandating a lot of time spent in a confined indoor space, normally run without incident, and team members have to undergo a range of psychological assessments before travelling.
But on Sunday, South Africa’s Sunday Times reported that one member of the team had