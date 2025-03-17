‘Stranded astronauts’ Butch and Suni set to begin journey home

After an epic nine months in space, Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally getting ready to head home.

Their stay on the International Space Station (ISS) was only supposed to last eight days, but their mission was dramatically extended after the spacecraft that they arrived on suffered technical problems.

The pair are travelling back to Earth in a SpaceX capsule along with Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

They are expected to undock from the ISS at 05:05 GMT (01:05 EDT) on Tuesday and then splash down off the coast of Florida later that day at 21:57 GMT (17:57 EDT) .