‘Stranded astronauts’ Butch and Suni set to begin journey home

After an epic nine months in space, Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally getting ready to head home.
Their stay on the International Space Station (ISS) was only supposed to last eight days, but their mission was dramatically extended after the spacecraft that they arrived on suffered technical problems.
The pair are travelling back to Earth in a SpaceX capsule along with Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.
They are expected to undock from the ISS at 05:05 GMT (01:05 EDT) on Tuesday and then splash down off the coast of Florida later that day at 21:57 GMT (17:57 EDT) .
Their landing time, however, could change if the weather conditions are not good enough.
It will mark the end of a mission that has grabbed the world’s attention, however the final stages of their journey won’t be easy.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule will make a fast and fiery re-entry through the Earth’s atmosphere, enduring temperatures of up to 1600C.
As it rapidly slows, the astronauts will experience significant g-forces, about four times the Earth’s gravity.
Finally, four large parachutes will open, allowing the craft to land gently in the ocean.
Helen Sharman, Britain’s first astronaut, said the thrilling ride would be worth it.
“They’re experienced astronauts but they will feel fantastic to be back on Earth. The fresh air is the first thing that gets you,” she told BBC News.