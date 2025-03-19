Both legal and illegal wildlife trade ‘need better monitoring’: Interview with Alice Hughes

Since the dawn of civilization, humans have traded wildlife and wildlife products, such as ivory, shells, fur and feathers. Over the centuries, the trade has evolved, involving sophisticated networks, tens of thousands of species, and hundreds of billions of dollars in value. While well-managed wildlife trade can sustain livelihoods, the greed for profit has driven many species — at least 500, according to some estimates — to local and global extinctions. In 1973, 80 members of the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority, got together to prevent unsustainable trade in wildlife and signed a legally binding global treaty on the international wildlife trade called the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), which took effect in 1975. Fifty years on, 185 countries are signatories to the convention, and more than 40,000 species of plants and animals are listed in its three appendices. CITES serves as a global database of legal trade in those species. While most conversations around wildlife trade tend to focus on the illegal trade, the legal trade is at least 10 times higher in value. A 2022 CITES report estimates that the legal global wildlife trade is valued at $220 billion per year — almost half the value of Canada’s imports from the U.S. in 2023. Despite this significant value, experts say we have very little data to assess whether the legal wildlife trade is sustainable or not at local, regional or global scales. This is especially true for most species not listed on CITES, as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

