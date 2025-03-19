Global outcry as petitioners demand no mining expansion in orangutan habitat

JAKARTA — Nearly 200,000 people have signed a petition calling on U.K. multinational Jardine Matheson to cancel its plan to expand deeper into Indonesia’s Batang Toru Forest, the only known habitat of the world’s most threatened great ape, the Tapanuli orangutan. Jardines is the parent company of Indonesian conglomerate Astra International, which in turn is the parent of Agincourt Resources, the company operating the Martabe gold mine in northern Sumatra. From 2016 to 2020, Agincourt cleared 100 hectares (about 250 acres) of forest in its concession. And it’s set to clear even more under its expansion plan, which calls for a new site for its mining waste, or tailings, as the current tailings facility nears capacity and production is expected to ramp up. Location of the Martabe gold mine in North Sumatra, Indonesia. Under the plan, laid out in the company’s 2020 environmental impact assessment, 583 hectares (1,441 acres) will have to be cleared for the tailings site, service roads, a dam and a buffer zone, according to Riezcy Cecilia Dewi, a campaigner at Indonesian environmental NGO Satya Bumi. She said this is much larger than the total 98 hectares (242 acres) that Agincourt stated in January 2024 would be needed for the tailings facility and for slope stability and drainage. But regardless of how much deforestation the expansion plan entails, any clearing of the native forest will be devastating for the survival of the Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis), Riezcy said. The critically endangered species has a total estimated population…This article was originally published on Mongabay

