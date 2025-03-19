Greenpeace ordered to pay more than $660m for defaming oil firm in protests

From BBC

A North Dakota jury has found Greenpeace liable for defamation, ordering it to pay more than $660m (£507m) in damages to an oil company for the environmental group’s role in one of the largest anti-fossil fuel protests in US history.

Texas-based Energy Transfer also accused Greenpeace of trespass, nuisance and civil conspiracy over the demonstrations nearly a decade ago against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The lawsuit, filed in state court, argued that Greenpeace was behind an “unlawful and violent scheme to cause financial harm to Energy Transfer”.

Greenpeace, which vowed to appeal, said last month it could be forced into bankruptcy because of the case, ending over 50 years of activism.

Protests against the pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation drew thousands, but Greenpeace argued it did not lead the demonstration and that the lawsuit threatened free speech. Instead, it said the protests were led by local indigenous leaders who were opposed to the pipeline. The nine-person jury reached a verdict on Wednesday after about two days of deliberating. The case was heard at a court in Mandan, about 100 miles (160km) north of where the protests took place. Trey Cox, a lawyer for Energy Transfer, said during closing arguments that Greenpeace’s actions caused between $265m to $340m in damages. He asked the jury to award the company that amount, plus additional damages. Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline gained international attention during President Donald Trump’s first term, as Native American groups set up an encampment trying to block it from passing near Standing Rock. The protests, which saw acts of violence and vandalism, started in April 2016 and ended in February 2017, when the National Guard and police cleared away the demonstrators. At the peak, over 10,000 protesters were on site. The Read the full article