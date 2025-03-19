In Malawi reserve, contraceptives help balance lion and prey populations

BLANTYRE, Malawi ― In 2012, African Parks, a conservation nonprofit, brought three lions to Malawi’s Majete Wildlife Reserve, ending the big cats’ 30-year absence from the protected area. Since then, according to park officials, the number of lions has increased to about 80-100 today, raising the risk of prey depletion and conflict between humans and wildlife as the animals flee from the top predators. To minimize these risks and ensure balance in the ecosystem, African Parks has been administering contraceptives since 2022 to reduce the productivity of some lionesses and control the population in the 700-square-kilometer (270-square-mile) wildlife reserve, and that has led to a reduction in cub births. “The management strategy focuses on maintaining ecological balance, ensuring that predator and prey populations remain sustainable,” says Craig Thomas, conservation manager at the reserve. Lions are apex predators and their rising number in Majete Wildlife Reserve raises the risk of prey depletion. Image courtesy of Majete Wildlife Reserve. Established in 1951, Majete Wildlife Reserve in southern Malawi suffered decades of rampant charcoal production and poaching that wiped out all rhinos by the 1980s, all large carnivores by the 1990s and all elephants by 1992 when the last one was poached, according to the wildlife reserve’s conservation history. In 2003, African Parks signed an agreement with the Malawi government and assumed management of the reserve, the first of the 23 protected areas currently under African Parks’ responsibility in 13 African countries including Benin, Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of Congo, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay