New Delhi transforms degraded lands into biodiversity parks

New Delhi, India’s capital, struggles with numerous environmental challenges, including extremely poor air quality during winter and heat waves in summer. But it also offers a hopeful example of urban ecological restoration: the city has created seven “biodiversity parks” on previously degraded land, reports contributor Nidhi Jamwal for Mongabay India. The Aravalli Biodiversity Park (ABP), a 280-hectare (692-acre) park located near an upscale neighborhood, is now a thriving forest of native plants. It’s become a popular spot for walkers and an educational hub for school and university students. However, until the early 2000s, the area was heavily degraded by intensive sand mining. Invasive plants like Prosopis juliflora, a type of mesquite, took over the entire landscape, said M. Shah Hussain, the scientist who heads the ABP restoration team. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), along with the University of Delhi, began restoring the mined area in 2004. Today, three previously abandoned deep mining pits serve as conservatories for butterflies, ferns and orchids. “Looking at the green cover and forest sprawl now, it is hard to imagine that this portion of the Aravalli was a degraded wasteland pockmarked with abandoned mining pits two decades ago. There were piles of debris [mining waste] everywhere,” Hussain told Mongabay India. A second site, the Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park, is home to a lake that was once a dumping ground for untreated sewage; today, it’s been restored as wetland ecosystem. The 3.88-hectare (9.6-acre) biodiversity park has a “constructed wetland” that treats wastewater before it flows into…This article was originally published on Mongabay

