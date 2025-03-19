Planned port project threatens protected Amazonian mangrove biodiversity and local livelihoods

Along the Amazonian coastline in Brazil’s northeastern state of Maranhão, plans are underway for a port project that will cover part of an important Ramsar wetland that connects to a vast area of mangroves. A Mongabay estimate found that, based on a company map of the port and 2020 data of the ecosystem, it could impact 341.59 hectares (844 acres) of mangroves. The 1,180-hectare (2,916-acre) Alcântara Port Terminal will be constructed within the Reentrâncias Maranhenses environmental protection area (APA), a Ramsar site. The protected area is connected to four other important wetland sites nearby, which together form one of the largest continuous area of mangroves in the world. It is home to the critically endangered hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) and other vulnerable species such as the West Indian manatee (Trichechus manatus) and Atlantic goliath grouper (Epinephelus itajara). The company behind the project, Grão-Pará Multimodal, and Brazil’s Ministry of Environment did not respond to Mongabay’s requests for comment by the time of this publication. Brazil’s minister of integration and regional development, Waldez Góes, said in a press release the project is “well-structured in terms of social, environmental, green infrastructure and renewable energy commitments.” Environmental impact assessments, however, are not yet complete. The port would be connected to the Maranhão Railway (EF-317) and the government expects it to boost the region’s economy and help transport iron ore extracted from the state of Pará’s Carajás mine to China and European countries, as well as food and other commodities. Luiz Jorge Diaz, an assistant…This article was originally published on Mongabay

