World Rewilding Day: Four species bouncing back from the brink of extinction

March 20 marks World Rewilding Day. Established just four years ago by the Global Rewilding Alliance, the day celebrates the herculean effort behind rebuilding ecosystems and reminds us that nature can bounce back. Mongabay has reported on rewilding efforts from Southeast Asia to South America and beyond, with teams restoring habitats and releasing captive-bred species back into the wild, giving nonhuman animals space to thrive again. A songbird returns to Brazil's Cerrado In Brazil, the great-billed seed finch (Sporophila maximiliani) has returned to the Cerrado savanna after being locally extinct for more than half a century, contributor James Hall reported. At first sight, the critically endangered small brown bird appears rather plain, but its striking singing voice trapped it into the illegal pet trade, with some birds sold for as much as $8,000. Since 2018, conservationists have released more than 300 captive finches into a nature reserve in southeastern Brazil. Post-release monitoring has shown they're adapting well to the wild and have begun to breed and nest. Zebra sharks set for comeback in West Papua On the other side of the world, in the waters of Indonesia's Raja Ampat archipelago, the striking zebra shark (Stegostoma tigrinum) was considered functionally extinct, with a population of just 20 individuals remaining. To recover their numbers there, scientists working at the Shark Reef Aquarium in Las Vegas, U.S., shipped hundreds of shark eggs back to the archipelago, with the hope of having at least 500 individuals swimming free in its waters over the coming…

