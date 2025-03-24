5 takeaways from the 2022 Repsol oil spill in Peru

On Jan. 15, 2022, more than 11,000 barrels of oil spilled into the ocean off the Peruvian coast. It flowed from a pipeline that had broken while the Mare Doricum, an Italian tanker, unloaded oil at Terminal No. 2 of the La Pampilla refinery in the region of Callao, near Lima. On Jan. 24, a second spill, smaller than the first, occurred at the same pipeline. The oil spread to more than 700 hectares (1,730 acres), according to Peruvian authorities, becoming the largest spill in the country’s history. It entered two protected areas, killed hundreds of birds and mammals and upended the livelihoods of thousands of fishers. Three years later, little of the environmental damage has been remedied by Repsol, a multinational company from Spain that owns the La Pampilla refinery. The 18 rehabilitation plans that Repsol presented before Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM in Spanish) have been rejected, according to a report released in January by the Lima-based nonprofit CooperAcción with support from Oxfam. Those plans, which should have proposed solutions to the impacts of the environmental tragedy, “contain incomplete, insufficient and — in some cases — erroneous information,” the report stated. Despite the magnitude of the oil spill, Repsol has not rehabilitated the affected ecosystems, the report stated. However, Repsol Peru told Mongabay Latam the rehabilitation plans have not been rejected but are still under evaluation by the authorities and that in November 2024, the company answered the authorities’ most recent questions about those plans. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

