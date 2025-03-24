As apes adapt to human disturbance, their new behaviors also put them at risk: Study

Human activities such as mining, agriculture, urbanization, damming and logging threaten the habitats of great apes in Africa and Asia. Apes have shown resilience to these disruptions by adapting their behavior in a variety of ways, including crop raiding and changing nesting sites, a new study finds. But while such adjustments appear to facilitate their short-term survival, they can make apes vulnerable to more dangers in the long term. “Under many contexts changing great ape behavior is putting a strain on the human-ape relationship, resulting in injury, harassment and even the killing of apes,” reads the study, a global review of studies on apes’ adaptations to human-caused disturbances. Since great apes are both behaviorally flexible and among the most threatened species on the planet, identifying patterns in their responses to human-generated disturbances can help categorize common concerns and long-term outcomes, the researchers say. Co-author Miranda Gilbert, from the Great Ape Behaviour (GAB) Laboratory at the University of Victoria in Canada, told Mongabay that since human activities are increasingly affecting ecosystems, it’s important to understand how wildlife cope with such changes. This, she said, helps us determine whether certain species can survive such changes in the long term, as well as understand any additional impacts animals may experience due to behaviors they adopt in order to survive in the altered environment, or because they decide to move to new habitats. Together, these help generate effective conservation strategies. In this study, Gilbert and co-author Ammie Kalan, head of the GAB Lab, conducted…This article was originally published on Mongabay

