How bobcats protect us from diseases, Mongabay podcast explores

“Bobcats are disease defenders,” Zara McDonald, founder of the U.S.-based conservation nonprofit Felidae Conservation Fund, tells host Mike DiGirolamo on Mongabay’s weekly podcast Newscast in February. Today, bobcats (Lynx rufus) are North America’s most common small wildcat. But this wasn’t always the case: At the start of the 20th century, the bobcat population was close to zero in North America, DiGirolamo says, but by 2011, there were around 3.5 million bobcats in the U.S. alone. McDonald calls bobcats “silent public health guardians” that provide an “invaluable ecological service” as they regulate the population of rodents, raccoons and rabbits that are reservoirs for disease through parasites, bacteria or viruses. For example, she says, bobcats help curb Lyme disease by preying on white-footed mice (Peromyscus leucopus), which are considered the primary animal reservoir of the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria that causes Lyme disease, transmitted through tick bites. “By eating the rodents, they directly reduce the tick population,” McDonald says. “Bobcats are dead-end hosts, so they don’t serve as efficient hosts for certain pathogens.” While the population of bobcats has grown in the U.S., McDonald says she would consider the population “healthy” but not really to have “rebounded tremendously.” In the state of California, regulation prohibiting bobcat hunting has helped, but McDonald says she’s concerned about officials considering reinstating hunting in the state. “There’s so many benefits that bobcats bring to an ecosystem that I think it’s important for people to … understand that,” McDonald says. She explains that bobcats are “very benign mesocarnivores” that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

