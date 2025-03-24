In ‘The Battle for Laikipia,’ the human face of resource conflict in Kenya

KIMANA, Kenya — Lush, fertile and green, the Laikipia highlands of Kenya are renowned for their beauty and abundant grasses that feed its wildlife and livestock. They’re also the theater of some of the longest-running land disputes in the country. Traditionally occupied by the Maasai, along with their Maa-speaking cousins the Samburu and other pastoralists, Laikipia county has a temperate climate and suitability for agriculture that made it highly coveted by British settlers at the turn of the 20th century. By 1911, colonial authorities had moved nearly all the Maasai to distant reserves in the country’s south, converting land that had been used for livestock forage into farms and cattle ranches. The echoes of this period still reverberate today. After independence, many settlers fled Laikipia for Europe — but the land they left behind did not revert back to the pastoralists who once grazed their herds there. Much of it was transferred to other Kenyans to be used for farming, or remained in the hands of the families that chose to remain. Today, massive ranches and wildlife conservancies cover more than half the county’s 9,532 square kilometers (3,680 square miles), the bulk of which are owned by descendants of those families or investors they sold them to. In the last decade, some of these ranches have been the locus of conflict between their owners and pastoralist communities who believe they were established on stolen land. Spurred on by a series of droughts, some Samburu “invaded” the ranches to look for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

