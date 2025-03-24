India’s Indigenous restaurateurs bring tribal cuisines to the city

Indigenous entrepreneurs in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand are popularizing traditional tribal foods with urban restaurants, reports Mongabay India’s Kundan Pandey. One such restaurant is Ajam Emba in Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi. The name means “delicious taste” in Kurukh, the language spoken by the Indigenous Oraon community. Founded by Aruna Tirkey, a member of the Oraon tribe, Ajam Emba serves dishes made from local leafy vegetables and flowers, including the kudrum flower or roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa), beng (Centella asiatica), jirhul (Indigofera cassioides), mahua (Madhuca longifolia), and red rice, Pandey writes. “The food we crave isn’t available anywhere else,” Gaurav Marandi, a frequent customer at the restaurant, told Mongabay India. His mother, Rut Kachhap, added: “It reminds us of home.” Another Ranchi-based restaurant, Mandi Eddpa, serves Indigenous food alongside Korean fare, Pandey reports. “Young people come for Korean food, but those above 40 are more interested in local food,” Kapil Vinod Toppo, who runs Mandi Eddpa, told Mongabay India. Toppo said it was while working for a private company in South Korea that he saw how connected people were with their country’s food culture. “Ramen bowls are popular there, and I realized they are quite similar to maad-bhaat from my region,” he said. A third restaurant, The Open Field run by Manisha Oraon, serves Indigenous dishes like jirhul phool chokha (mashed potatoes blended with jirhul flowers), a fermented rice drink, and mahua kheer (a sweet dish made from mahua flowers). Oraon’s team has also been documenting Jharkhand’s tribal cuisines and how…This article was originally published on Mongabay

