New allegations of abuse against oil palm giant Socfin in Cameroon

YAOUNDÉ — In the village of Apouh, in southwestern Cameroon’s Edéa municipality, a group of women has remained steadfast in its fight against palm oil giant Socapalm. For several years, members of the Association of Women Residents of Socapalm-Edéa (AFRISE) have firmly opposed the Socapalm plantation on the village’s outskirts, and say they’re determined to reclaim their land from the company. On Feb. 17, 2025, they sent an open letter to Socapalm, and its parent companies Socfinaf and Socfin, in which Bolloré holds a stake, to demand access to their traditional lands. The letter was co-signed by some 60 environmental and human rights organizations from Cameroon and around the world. Luxembourg-based holding company Socfin operates more than 58,000 hectares (143,000 acres) of oil palm and rubber plantations in Cameroon, through its subsidiaries Socapalm and Safacam, respectively. Almost everywhere it operates in the country, the company’s relationship with local communities bordering its plantations has been contentious. The Earthworm Foundation (EF), an environmental consulting firm commissioned by Socfin to investigate accusations of serious human rights violations on plantations that the holding company controls in West Africa, Central Africa and Asia, published the latest in a series of reports on Feb. 14. The consultancy found grounds to uphold communities’ complaints about land grabbing, sexual abuse and the occupation of sacred sites in Socapalm plantations in Cameroon’s coastal areas of Edéa, Mbambou and Mbongo. The EF report highlights an amendment to the long-term lease granted to Socapalm that stipulates that 3,712 hectares (9,173 acres)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

