Plastic pollution cuts into fishers’ livelihoods in Ecuador and Peru

Plastic waste is increasingly causing problems for fishers. Fishnets bring up bottles, propellers get tangled in bags, water pumps get clogged with debris, and boats collide with bags of trash. Until recently, research on plastics in the oceans has focused on the impacts on biodiversity, but a group of scientists has now studied the economic losses suffered by artisanal fishers in Ecuador and Peru. "We consistently saw that in statistical terms there is a negative association between plastic pollution and fishers' earnings," says Jorge Ávila-Santamaría, an economics professor at San Francisco de Quito University (USFQ) and co-author of a newly published study in the journal Marine Policy. Part of a campaign by Greenpeace in 2024 to highlight the marine plastic waste crisis. The sign reads "Is this yours?" Image courtesy of Martin Katz/Greenpeace. The study found that fishers who run into plastic waste more often earn less, are less likely to make a basic wage, and have a lower sense of well-being than those who fish in cleaner waters. "There is currently no consensus on the real cost of marine plastic waste in the world because there is no standard methodology to measure it," says study lead author Pablo Llerena, a researcher at USFQ. The new study is one of the first in Latin America to estimate the direct economic losses caused by ocean pollution. A total of 1,349 Ecuadorian and Peruvian fishers participated in the survey carried out by experts. Image courtesy of USFQ. About half the 1,349 fishers…

