Regulation loopholes fuel illegal wildlife trade from Latin America to Europe

Latin America, a biodiversity hotspot home to 40% of the world’s species, is witnessing an alarming decline in its wildlife. Illegal wildlife trafficking to wealthier parts of the world, such as North America and Europe, is one of the factors driving the decline. A recent report highlights the scale of wildlife smuggled illegally from Latin America into Europe, including the EU and Russia, and discusses how traffickers abuse loopholes in existing EU wildlife trade regulations. Published by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), the report stems from a 2024 study that found staggering levels of illegal wildlife crimes in Spanish-speaking America. The report found 34 wildlife trafficking seizures in Europe involving almost 2,500 animals belonging to 69 species between 2017 and 2023. More than half of the seized individuals were amphibians (59%), followed by birds (29%) and reptiles (12%). More than 94% of all seized wildlife were live animals, suggesting the exotic pet trade is a key driver. “The EU is a major market, but it’s not only for illegal [trade], it’s legal and illegal, and the problem is, the illegal gets laundered through the legal system,” says Susan Lieberman, vice president of international policy at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). “It’s not new, but the problem hasn’t gone away.” An iguana with its front legs tied being illegally shipped from Honduras. Image by David M. Hillis / ©️ IFAW. With the EU set to act on its 2022 revised action plan to end wildlife trafficking by strengthening regulations…This article was originally published on Mongabay

