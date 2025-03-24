Sumatran culinary heritage at risk as environment changes around Silk Road river

PALEMBANG, Indonesia – The pempek restaurants in the Plaju neighborood were full to the gills in early March. Palembang chefs pulverized mudfish caught from the Musi River into subtle variations of the historic city’s specialty fish cake. “They’re sold all year, but there are more buyers during the fasting month,” Plaju resident Nining told Mongabay Indonesia, referring to the mudfish, or snakehead murrel (Channa striata). With the fasting month of Ramadan underway, pempek traders like Nining, 37, grafted harder than usual, in the foreground of the oil refinery and riverport estate operated by state energy company Pertamina next door. The Sumatran city of Palembang was home to the Srivijaya Empire from the seventh to 11th centuries, and an important springboard for the reach of Buddhism into Indonesia by Chinese monks. The kingdom’s rulers maintained a vital maritime Silk Road staging post on the Musi River, which today runs through the city of a 1.8 million people before emptying out into the Java Sea. The people of Palembang and in rural South Sumatra have turned to the wetlands and rivers here as the source of food for centuries. In addition to Palembang’s pempek fishcake, culinary heritage in the capital of Indonesia’s South Sumatra province comprises a medley of celimpungan — a soup with tekwan fish balls — laksan, lenggang, and other fish-based dishes traditionally made with sago. Locally refined palm sugar has historically been used to make the base for pempek, while coconut milk is a key ingredient in the bases…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay