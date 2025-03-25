Indonesians suing pulpwood firms over haze face intimidation, seek human rights protection

JAKARTA — Residents of the Indonesian province of South Sumatra are seeking protection from the country’s National Human Rights Commission after reportedly facing intimidated for filing a lawsuit against three pulpwood companies over recurring haze pollution. One of the 11 plaintiffs, Yeyen, said she was pressured by a company representative to withdraw the lawsuit just months after filing it. “The company contacted me, urging me to drop the case. They even offered, ‘How much money do you want? Where does your husband want to work? We can arrange it. If your child is old enough, what kind of job would they like?’” she told Mongabay. Yeyen said she was given a week to consider the offer. When a company representative later visited her home for a final decision, she declined the offer, Yeyen said. “I told them that I was standing together with my friends in this lawsuit, and I didn’t want to betray them,” she said. “I made my decision to continue fighting for health, the economy, and the environment.” Another plaintiff, Ayu, said a local journalist contacted her, urging her to drop the case and threatening to share her personal information with the companies. Concerned about the escalating threats, the group visited the human rights commission, known as Komnas HAM, in Jakarta on Feb. 26, seeking protection. “There are risks in suing large companies, and we need security guarantees,” Arif, another of the plaintiffs, told Mongabay. “We don’t know what threats might come next. There have already been…This article was originally published on Mongabay

