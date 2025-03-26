A century later, a rare mushroom with a curious shape emerges in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO — In July 2023, heavy rains continued in southern Sri Lanka for days, soaking the lush greenery of the village of Hapugala in Galle. Amid the downpour, journalist and naturalist Sajeewa Wijeweera received an unexpected call — not from the wild, but from just across his garden. His wife, Sirangika Lokukaravita, had spotted something strange emerging from the wet soil: a vivid red mushroom with a bulbous base, bizarre and eye-catching in form. Experienced in nature observation, Wijeweera suspected this wasn’t just another garden fungus. He turned to plant identification apps, but it was not possible to identify the mushroom. Intrigued, he sent the images to a network of botanists, hoping for a clue. The mushroom is about 15 centimeters (6 inches) long. Image courtesy of Sajeewa Wijeweera. One of the first to respond was Bhathiya Gopallawa, a doctoral researcher at the University of Peradeniya. “This looks like a mushroom not recorded from Sri Lanka before,” he said — a comment that turned casual curiosity into scientific excitement. After digging through mycological records, the team identified the specimen as Mutinus bambusinus, a rare stinkhorn mushroom that hadn’t been documented in Sri Lanka in more than a century. The only known record dated back to 1919, when it was found growing in decomposing bamboo debris. While the species is known from other tropical regions, its reappearance in Sri Lanka, especially outside a bamboo grove, was remarkable. “There were no bamboos in that area for as long as I can remember,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

