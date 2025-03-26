Devastating flood forces relocation of 10,000 tortoises at Madagascar sanctuary

ANTANANARIVO — In January, severe flooding caused by two cyclones severely damaged Itampolo’s Lavavolo Tortoise Center, located in Ampanihy on the southwest coast of Madagascar. The center is managed by the Turtle Survival Alliance and is dedicated to caring for rescued tortoises. Radiated tortoises (Astrochelys radiata) and spider tortoises (Pyxis arachnoides), both critically endangered species native to the southern regions of Madagascar, are commonly targeted by local and international traffickers. The TSA team has spent years working to protect them — and now faces the dual threat of trafficking and extreme weather events caused by climate change. The region usually receives scant rainfall, but in January experienced torrential rains that killed more than 800 tortoises and caused an estimated $150,000 of damage to property and infrastructure. “Previous flooding was barely ankle-deep. This year, water rising up to 180 centimeters [6 feet] swallowed up half of the [tortoise] enclosure in 24 hours,” Hery Razafimamonjiraibe, TSA’s country director, told Mongabay. The affected areas also included staff members’ homes, access points and various other facilities. Most of the tortoises died of suffocation. “The tortoises took shelter under roofed structures in the enclosure, but got trapped there. Other animals were already in poor condition because they had only been rescued a few days before the devastating weather. They were still tired when the first waves hit,” said Tsanta Fiderana Rakotonanahary, head of veterinary support at TSA. A massive grassroots effort coordinated by the Turtle Survival Alliance to save the tortoises caught up in devastating…This article was originally published on Mongabay

