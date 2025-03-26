Expedition links Antarctic glacial melting to climate catastrophe in Brazil

In a part of the world where throughout history only the pure white of snow and ice could be seen, today green moss and grass are emerging. Fish and penguins have begun to migrate south in search of colder regions. Even rain, an unthinkable phenomenon until recent times, now falls on this part of the planet. These are just a few of the signs that temperatures are rising in parts of Antarctica, and quickly. “What most caught my attention are the shrinking glaciers and the increased areas of melted snow at their front edges, where a whole new set of organisms are now growing,” says Jefferson Cardia Simões from the Polar and Climate Center at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) in Brazil. “It’s very striking because it’s evident at first glance.” Simões is a professor at the university’s polar geography department and has visited Antarctica 27 times since 1990. He led the most recent expedition, which ran from November 2024 until January 2025 and is already recognized as the largest polar circumnavigation ever carried out. The team included 61 researchers from seven different countries and the trip covered 29,000 kilometers (18,000 miles) — about three-quarters the circumference of the globe. The team spent 70 days aboard a Russian icebreaker, a ship that can travel safely through frozen seas. Image courtesy of Anderson Astor and Marcelo Curia/ICCE. The expedition ran 70 days on a Russian icebreaker, a ship that can cross through frozen seas and navigate near…This article was originally published on Mongabay

