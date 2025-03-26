Manatees in peril as human pressures push gentle giants toward the brink

Founder’s Briefs: An occasional series where Mongabay’s founder Rhett Ayers Butler shares analysis, perspectives and story summaries. Few creatures better embody the notion of peaceful coexistence than the manatee. Slow-moving and largely indifferent to human affairs, these aquatic herbivores graze on seagrasses and algae in the shallow coastal waters of the Americas and West Africa. Yet despite their unassuming nature, manatees are increasingly at the mercy of human activity. The West Indian manatee (Trichechus manatus), found along the Atlantic coasts of the United States, the Caribbean and Central America, offers a case in point. Once hunted for its meat, hide and oil, the species now faces more insidious threats: boat strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, and the relentless degradation of its habitat. Florida’s recent surge in manatee deaths — driven by seagrass loss linked to nutrient pollution and algal blooms — has exposed the fragility of the species’ hard-won recovery. Also at risk is the manatee’s elusive cousin, the dugong (Dugong dugon), found across the warm coastal waters of the Indian and Western Pacific oceans. In Asia, dugongs once ranged widely from India to Japan and throughout Southeast Asia, quietly grazing in seagrass beds much like their American relatives. But their numbers have dwindled precipitously. Hunting, habitat loss and accidental capture in fishing gear have driven local extinctions, most recently in China, where the dugong was declared functionally extinct in 2022. Today, scattered populations persist in places like the Philippines and Indonesia, where rapid coastal development and destructive fishing practices…This article was originally published on Mongabay

