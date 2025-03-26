Microplastics in sea turtle nests could cause a dangerous gender imbalance

Scientists are finding microplastics everywhere they look for them. A new study finds these tiny plastic particles in sea turtle nests on a remote Malaysian island. Researchers warn that microplastics could alter nest temperatures, potentially skewing the sex ratio of incubating turtles that could further endanger species already facing significant challenges. Up to 1,700 green (Chelonia mydas) and hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata) sea turtles make their way to Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Malaysia’s Redang Island each year. They arrive at the beach where they hatched to create a nest and lay their own eggs that then form the next generation of sea turtles. But often, those nests are not just made of sand and stones, the study finds. Researchers recorded an average of roughly 2,000 pieces of microplastics per kilogram (2.2 pounds) of dry sand. There were tiny bits of plastic in every nest they examined and throughout the nests at every depth. The findings in Malaysia add to the body of evidence that microplastics are in sea turtle nests worldwide, including the Gulf of Mexico, Türkiye (Turkey) and the Galápagos. Previous studies have even found microplastics inside the eggs of unhatched, nonviable loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) in Florida, U.S. The most common microplastic found in the Malaysian study was black fibers, most likely from fishing nets, food packaging and textiles, the authors write. Some studies show microplastic can change the physical properties of sand, making it warmer and less permeable to water. Plastic holds heat longer than sand, potentially…This article was originally published on Mongabay

