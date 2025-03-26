Nepal collaborates with neighbors to gain wildlife crime intel but struggles with enforcement

KATHMANDU — In February this year, Indian media reported the rising number of cases involving tiger bone glue — an illicit sap-like substance made by pressure-cooking tiger bones and sold illegally in China, Vietnam and other countries across Southeast Asia as a supposed remedy for muscle-and-bone ailments and as an aphrodisiac. Following the publication of the reports, in next-door Nepal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CIB) of Nepal Police alerted the customs and police officials at key transit points, urging vigilance for suspicious cargo resembling the glue-like substance. While such information coming from different sources outside of Nepal helps the country’s law enforcement fight emerging threats, weak legislation and overlapping jurisdictions at home hinder effective response and action, stakeholders say. “The modus operandi of wildlife crime is constantly evolving,” says superintendent of police Sudhir Raj Shahi of the CIB, a wing under Nepal Police dedicated to investigating organized crime. “As Nepal is a crucial transit country for smugglers, we remain highly alert to emerging trends abroad, especially in neighboring India.” “Murray”, an anti-poaching dog being trained in Chitwan National Park. Image by Akash Shrestha/WWF-Nepal. At the heart of the cross-border collaboration against illegal wildlife trade between Nepal and its neighbors is the real-time information sharing mechanism between wildlife crime enforcement agencies such as the Wildlife Crime Control Bureaus (WCCBs) in Nepal and in India and the South Asia Wildlife Enforcement Network (SAWEN), headquartered in Kathmandu. Law enforcement officials in Nepal receive intelligence from counterparts in India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

