Peru’s rare peatland swamps at risk as illegal gold mining expands

Hidden within the Amazon Rainforest are rare, carbon-rich ecosystems known as peatlands, a type of swamp forest that’s key to combatting climate change through its capacity to absorb and store carbon. But in the mining hotspots of Peru, these peatland swamps are rapidly disappearing, one study has found. In Madre de Dios, in southeastern Peru, gold mining has destroyed more peatland in the last two years than during the previous 30 years combined, researchers found. The destruction not only threatens unique biodiversity in the area but could also lead to spikes in carbon emissions. “Mining is spreading fast into these fragile areas because it has become easier to reach these remote mining spots, and there just isn’t enough law enforcement to protect the area,” study co-author John Ethan Householder said in a statement. “If we don’t slow down the destruction, the damage to the Amazon’s peatlands could be permanent, with serious environmental, social and economic impacts down the line.” The study, published this month in the journal Environmental Research Letters, used 35 years of NASA Landsat satellite data to track the spread of gold mining. It found that more than 550 hectares (1,360 acres) of peatland have been destroyed by mining over the last 35 years, with more than half of it occurring in the last two years. Miners working in peatland in Peru. Photo by Ethan Householder. At least 63 out of 219 peatland areas have been affected by mining, putting more than 10,000 hectares (about 25,000 acres) at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

