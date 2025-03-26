Vincent van der Merwe (1983-2025), champion of the cheetah

Founder’s Briefs: An occasional series where Mongabay’s founder Rhett Ayers Butler shares analysis, perspectives, and story summaries. Vincent van der Merwe, champion of the cheetah, died March 16, aged 42. For a species built for speed, cheetahs have run out of room. In their native Africa, they are marooned on islands of fragmented habitat, hemmed in by fences, farmland and highways. It was Vincent van der Merwe’s unlikely task to help them find their way back to each other. Part biologist, part matchmaker, he devoted his career to keeping the bloodlines of the world’s fastest land animal flowing. As the founder of South Africa’s Cheetah Metapopulation Initiative, Van der Merwe spent a decade tracking the lineage of more than 400 cheetahs scattered across dozens of reserves. He became adept at the peculiar art of swapping cats — darting, crating and ferrying them by helicopter or truck to new homes where unfamiliar mates awaited. It was unglamorous, often dangerous work. But it was necessary. Without his interventions, inbreeding and genetic collapse loomed. Unlike many conservationists, Van der Merwe believed in fences. The ideal of free-ranging wildlife, he argued, was no longer viable in much of Africa. Fencing created safe space — limiting conflict with humans and keeping poachers out. Yet it came at a cost: Animals had to be managed like livestock. Few accepted this reality as pragmatically as he did. His methods worked. Thanks in part to Van der Merwe’s efforts, South Africa became the only country where wild cheetah…This article was originally published on Mongabay

