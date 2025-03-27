Are your tires deforestation-free? Even their makers can’t tell, report finds

Only one out of the world’s 12 major tire manufacturers have shown evidence their supply chain is deforestation-free, a recent assessment has found. The report, released March 26 by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), assessed 30 natural rubber companies, including 12 that manufacture tires, to see what portion of their supply chain is independently verified as deforestation- and conversion-free (DCF). These companies collectively manage at least 1.4 million hectares (3.5 million acres) of tropical forest landscapes. Report co-author Sam Ginger, a sustainable business specialist at ZSL, told Mongabay by email that having a third party independently verify their information is key to ensuring what they’re saying is true. ZSL’s assessment found that only four natural rubber companies published some evidence of monitoring deforestation in the operations of their suppliers. Among the tire companies, only the French giant, Michelin, used a third-party to independently evaluate 9% of its supply chain. A Michelin spokesperson told Mongabay by email that ZSL’s report used data the company had published by the end of 2023. The spokesperson added that as of the end of 2024, the Michelin Group had verified that “98% of its natural rubber supply is deforestation-free”. A spokesperson from the Italy-based tire manufacturer Pirelli, also named in ZSL’s analysis, told Mongabay by email that to ensure no-deforestation in their supply chain, the company is working toward 100% use of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified natural rubber in its European Plants by 2026. Citing research from the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Ginger told…This article was originally published on Mongabay

