Colombia creates landmark territory to protect uncontacted Indigenous groups

Colombia has created a first-of-its-kind territory meant to protect a group of Indigenous people living away from regular contact with the rest of the world. Located in the southern department of Amazonas, the over 1-million-hectare (2.7-million-acre) territory stretches between the Caquetá and Putumayo Rivers that the uncontacted Indigenous Yuri-Passé people call home. It’s the country’s first protected area specifically designed for people living in isolation. “Through this resolution, Colombia is taking a key step towards the protection of the rights and territory of Indigenous groups in isolation, reaffirming its commitment to their autonomy and survival,” said a statement from Amazon Conservation Team, one of the organizations that helped create the territory. The territory prohibits economic development and forced human contact. Part of it overlaps with Río Puré National Park and includes an adjacent buffer zone that will act as a transition space to help limit human disturbances, Amazon Conservation Team said in the statement. Long houses of uncontacted groups. Photo by Cristobal Von Rothkirch/ACT. The creation of the territory follows years of advocacy by human rights and conservation groups to establish laws recognizing the rights of Indigenous peoples living in isolation, as well as to develop mechanisms for safeguarding lands they depend on. Only last year, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that there were groups living in isolation in that part of the Amazon Rainforest, a remote area near the border of Peru and Brazil. The Ministry of Interior didn’t respond to a request for comment. For decades before that, neighboring…This article was originally published on Mongabay

