Exploring India, finding new species: Interview with biologist Zeeshan Mirza

A green pit viper named after Salazar Slytherin from Harry Potter, an unfamiliar snake found in an Instagram post, and twelve new species of day geckos from a single mountain range are few of the more than 60 new-to-science species found, identified and/or named by Indian biologist Zeeshan Mirza over the past decade. “I work on multiple taxa, but by far, snakes fascinate me more than any other group of organisms,” Mirza, who is pursuing a PhD at the Max Planck Institute for Biology, Germany, where he studies developmental genetics in nematodes, told Mongabay. Mirza’s wildlife journey began in the urban forests near his home in Mumbai. “I was born and brought up in Mumbai, the Western Ghats were close; I did end up conducting extensive fieldwork in the Ghats,” Mirza said. What started as childhood curiosity evolved into systematic scientific expeditions that have expanded our understanding of India’s vast biodiversity. Mirza and his team found the Salazar’s pit viper (Trimeresurus salazar) in the Himalayas. Photo courtesy of Zeeshan A. Mirza The Western Ghats, an ancient mountain range running parallel to India’s western coast, served as a particularly rich hunting ground for Mirza. On one expedition, he found four new tarantula species. This UNESCO World Heritage Site harbors exceptional levels of species found nowhere else on Earth, though many remain undocumented and are threatened by human development. “[Some] species may not even get named before they go extinct,” he said. “One of the major conservation challenges I feel that threaten…This article was originally published on Mongabay

