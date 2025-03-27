Famous bonobo Kanzi, known for smarts & gaming, dies at age 44

Kanzi, the world’s most celebrated bonobo who learned to communicate and play Minecraft with humans, died last week in Iowa, U.S., at the age of 44. Ape Initiative, a research organization in the city of Des Moines dedicated to the study and conservation of endangered bonobos (Pan paniscus) and where Kanzi lived since 2004, said he died unexpectedly on March 18 at its facility surrounded by his bonobo family. As of March 21, the group said it had yet to receive the necropsy results. It added that Kanzi was being treated for heart disease, although on the day he died, he “was his normal, happy self” and did not show signs of illness. “Born on October 28, 1980, Kanzi lived a full and remarkable life, captivating the hearts of everyone he met. He inspired people to learn about and help protect bonobos for more than four decades,” the organization said in its news release. Kanzi first learned to communicate with humans at Georgia State University. Researchers there had failed to teach his adoptive mother, Matata, the human language, but they soon learned that Kanzi, who would accompany his mother and observe the interactions, was able to understand spoken English and communicate through a lexigram, a board with symbols conveying specific messages. Kanzi was not the first ape to learn to communicate with humans; he was unique for developing an interest in the symbols on his own. He also grasped abstract concepts and combined symbols to create new meaning, Scientific American…This article was originally published on Mongabay

