Netherlands’ largest forest biomass plant canceled, forest advocates elated

Dutch forest campaigners are claiming a significant victory over one of the Netherlands’ top energy providers, Vattenfall, after the company decided in late February to cancel plans to build the nation’s largest wood pellet burning plant for energy. “This is enormous,” said Fenna Swart, leader of the Clean Air Committee, a Dutch forest advocacy group that has aggressively opposed Vattenfall’s plans since 2019 in the court of law and public opinion. “This is a great victory for our forests and biodiversity. After six years, [we] have succeeded in stopping this mega biomass power plant by the multinational Vattenfall.” The Sweden-based company, the Netherlands’ third-largest energy producer, first sought a permit in 2018 to build the 120-megawatt power plant using only forest biomass to generate energy. The facility, to be built just outside Amsterdam, would have powered up to 24,000 homes in exchange for 395 million euros ($424.8 million) in subsidies pledged by the Dutch government. Research has consistently shown that the burning of wood pellets produces more carbon emissions per unit of energy than coal, despite claims by the industry that forest biomass is a renewable, carbon-neutral energy source because trees can be regrown. Swart said her group will lobby Dutch legislators to apply the subsidies earmarked for Vattenfall for forest conservation. However, the conservative national leadership in Amsterdam appears intent on promoting policies that continue to support forest biomass burning as a means of phasing out its remaining coal-fired plants. According to Biomass Magazine, an industry trade publication, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

