Deep-sea miner TMC seeks U.S. approval, potentially bypassing global regulator

Canadian deep-sea mining firm The Metals Company (TMC) has announced it "initiated a process" with U.S. regulators to apply for both exploration and exploitation licenses, potentially circumventing the international regulator. TMC's process with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration falls under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980 (DSHMRA), which was established as an interim legal framework for the recovery of seabed mineral resources prior to the creation of an international regulatory framework under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). A spokesperson for NOAA, who declined to be named, confirmed that TMC had requested to initiate a pre-application consultation process. TMC made the announcement via a press release and a public-facing investor call just before the conclusion of the latest meeting of the 36-member council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the U.N.-affiliated regulator responsible for overseeing deep-sea mining in international waters. For the past two weeks, ISA delegates have been working to finalize the mining code — a set of rules, regulations and procedures that would allow deep-sea mining to proceed on the high seas — which they'd aimed to complete this year, based on a loose deadline set in 2023. However, observers say the mining code remains far from finished, with unresolved issues including how to distribute royalty payments and how to protect the environment. Even TMC's CEO, Gerard Barron, who had previously expressed confidence that the ISA would adopt the mining code by its deadline, acknowledged the possibility of…

