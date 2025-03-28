How to watch Saturday’s partial solar eclipse

Get your protective eclipse glasses ready – weather permitting you’ll be able to see the Moon take a ‘bite’ out of the Sun on Saturday morning.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible across the UK. People will have the chance to see the Moon cover about 30 to 50% of the Sun at its peak, with the best chance of clear skies in south-east England, East Anglia and the Midlands.

The eclipse won’t be total anywhere in the world, but northeastern regions of Canada will see up to 92% of the Sun covered.

You must not ever look at the Sun directly, as it can severely damage your eyes, so you will need those special eclipse glasses if you’re going to take a peak.

When and where will the partial eclipse be seen?