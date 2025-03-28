Kenya’s cities adopt Miyawaki method to restore lost ecological glory

NAIROBI, Kenya — Many African cities are now characterized by deafening traffic noises and suffocating gas emissions, and are becoming limitless concrete jungles as urbanization takes hold and human settlements squeeze out natural forests. But, in Kenya’s capital city of Nairobi, a unique restoration technique known as the Miyawaki method is restoring local ecosystems, which have been lost due to urban sprawl and competing needs, by creating forest islands in urban areas. The technique, which is a unique approach to afforestation and ecological restoration, was developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. To illustrate the extent of the loss of green space, according to the Nairobi-headquartered International Livestock Research Institute, Nairobi’s forest cover decreased from 14% to 3% between 1976 and 2000. Additionally, bushland cover decreased from 22% to 13% during the same period. The Miyawaki technique was developed in the 1970s, with the basic objective of densifying native green cover within a small parcel of land. This involves planting degraded lands with fast growing native tree species at close quarters, which then grow quickly to form a dense canopy. In the Kenyan experiment, a total of 16 species were selected: Schrebera alata, Rawsonia lucida, Cassipourea malosana, Vepris simplicifolia, Drypetes gerrardii, Elaeodendron buchananii, Croton megalocarpus, Brachylaena huillensis, Calodendrum capense, Ficus thonningii, Warburgia ugandensis, Olea europaea ssp. africana, Olea capensis ssp. hochstetteri, Ehretia cymosa, Markhamia lutea and Cordia africana. Bohor Reedbuck (Redunca redunca) doe at the edge of a forest clearing in Kenya. Image by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. The beautiful…This article was originally published on Mongabay

