Superstitions fuel trafficking of India’s red sand boa

In India, superstitions and myths have fueled a rampant illegal trade in the red sand boa, a docile, nonvenomous snake, reports Shatabdi Chakrabarti in a video for Mongabay India. The red sand boa (Eryx johnii), as its name suggests, is a thick reddish snake that burrows in loose mud and sand. It’s found in dry, sandy and rocky landscapes, often near farms, and it mostly eats rats, mice and lizards. Despite protection under the highest Indian wildlife laws, it’s one of the most trafficked species in the country. The red sand boa is known in Hindi as do muha, meaning “double-headed,” because its tail resembles its head. The snake uses this deception as both a defense strategy and to hunt prey: coiled in a ball, it places its tail on top, which tricks a predator into attacking its tail instead of the head, or fools a mouse trying to escape its “head.” But the name do muha has spawned various “bizarre” stories, Chakrabarti says. “One of the important ones is that this snake can lead people to hidden treasures, or the fact that if you keep this snake in your house, you will actually certainly become rich,” reptile expert Nirmal Kulkarni tells Chakrabarti. Another common superstition is that the snake attracts wealth based on its weight: the heavier the snake, the more treasure it supposedly will attract, Kulkarni says. That leads some people to try to increase a snake’s weight by making it swallow large tubes or balls of lead,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

