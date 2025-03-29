Has the UK’s most loathed protest group really stopped throwing soup?

The climate action group Just Stop Oil has announced it is to disband at the end of April. Its activists have been derided as attention-seeking zealots and vandals and it is loathed by many for its disruptive direct action tactics. It says it has won because its demand that there should be no new oil and gas licences is now government policy. So, did they really win and does this mark an end to the chaos caused by its climate protests?

Hayley Walsh’s heart was racing as she sat in the audience at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 27 January this year. The 42 year-old lecturer and mother of three tried to calm her breathing. Hollywood star Sigourney Weaver was onstage in her West End debut production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest. But Hayley, a Just Stop Oil activist, had her own drama planned.

As Weaver’s Prospero declaimed “Come forth, I say,” Hayley sprang from her seat and rushed the stage with Richard Weir, a 60-year-old mechanical engineer from Tyneside. They launched a confetti cannon and unfurled a banner that read “Over 1.5 Degrees is a Global Shipwreck” – a reference to the news that 2024 was the first year to pass the symbolic 1.5C threshold in global average temperature rise, and a nod to the shipwreck theme in the play.

It was a classic Just Stop Oil (JSO) action. The target was high profile and would guarantee publicity. The message was simple